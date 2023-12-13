Lendway (LDWY) and Its Peers Critical Review

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lendway to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lendway and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 4.50 Lendway Competitors $1.22 billion $268.20 million 3.38

Lendway’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lendway has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lendway and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 226 351 464 15 2.25

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 53.11%. Given Lendway’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Lendway Competitors -53.81% -76.26% -18.71%

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

