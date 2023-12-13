Principal Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 141,398 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $59,714,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after buying an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,619,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,221,000 after acquiring an additional 173,631 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

