Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

AMGN stock opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

