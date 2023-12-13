NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Decreased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

