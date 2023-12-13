Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.47.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

