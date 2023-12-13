Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,940 shares of company stock worth $14,588,892 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Price Performance
NYSE SNA opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.21 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.70.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
