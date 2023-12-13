Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,940 shares of company stock worth $14,588,892 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.21 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.70.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.