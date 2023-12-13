Humankind Investments LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of LYV opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

