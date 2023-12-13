Humankind Investments LLC Has $304,000 Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

