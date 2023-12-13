Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

