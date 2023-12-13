Humankind Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,659 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $183.67 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.42.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.