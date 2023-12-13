Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $4,967,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 94.3% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

