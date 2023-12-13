VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $92,796,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 18,345.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 385,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

