VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 60,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

PAC stock opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $424.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $2.1589 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PAC shares. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.