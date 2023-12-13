VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after buying an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

