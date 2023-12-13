iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

