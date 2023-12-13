VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

