VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 9,244 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $151,416.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $151,416.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,167. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.