VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 24,622 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BG opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

