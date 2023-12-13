VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,644 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

