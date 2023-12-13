VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,928 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KOF opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $64.97 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $1.6528 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

