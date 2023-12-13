VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,956,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

