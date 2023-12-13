VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

