VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viasat worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VSAT opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $129,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

