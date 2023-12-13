VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viasat worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VSAT opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on Viasat
Insider Activity at Viasat
In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $129,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Oracle’s “weak” results amplifies the outlook for AI accelerators
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Nike just flashed a strong buy ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.