Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.670-2.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 0.8 %

GES opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Guess? by 40.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

