Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

