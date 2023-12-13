Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after buying an additional 3,523,368 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,540,000 after buying an additional 1,415,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on M. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

