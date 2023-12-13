Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.130-5.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.2 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

