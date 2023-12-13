Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.7 %

JWN opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

