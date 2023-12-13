Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.580 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.48.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -181.69 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,309,490.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,219,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $2,309,490.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,219,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 79.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

