UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. UGI has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Report on UGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.