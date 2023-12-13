Humana (NYSE:HUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,255 shares.The stock last traded at $474.99 and had previously closed at $481.62.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.16.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

