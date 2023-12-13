Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 392,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 630,967 shares.The stock last traded at $82.55 and had previously closed at $73.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539 in the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

