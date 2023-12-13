Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 4,499,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,930,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Lufax Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Shares of Lufax are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 15th.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Lufax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 178,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Lufax by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

