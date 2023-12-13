SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 140,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 271,988 shares.The stock last traded at $28.62 and had previously closed at $28.70.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

