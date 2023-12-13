MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $565.04 and last traded at $568.99. Approximately 232,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 786,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.39.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.81 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.51.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $10,397,085 in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

