ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 448,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,630,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $876.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

