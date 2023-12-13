Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.94. 456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

