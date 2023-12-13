Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,442,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,695,905 shares.The stock last traded at $23.53 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 83,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 375,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 454,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

