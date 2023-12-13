Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. 119,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 577,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 46.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 36.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

