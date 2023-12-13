Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Shares Up 3.5%

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.04 and last traded at $128.03. 34,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 441,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.