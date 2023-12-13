Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 27,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 623,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $491.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $374,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,816,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

