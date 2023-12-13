Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Up 3.4%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.48 and last traded at $95.42. 103,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,608,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

