Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 2,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 74,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $551.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

