Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.11. 817,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,642,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several brokerages have commented on APLD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

