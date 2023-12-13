4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 25,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 406,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

