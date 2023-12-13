Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 2.9%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.59. 1,816,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,062,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $942,471. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 86.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 110.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,906,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

