Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 33,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 639,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

MORF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morphic by 106.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

