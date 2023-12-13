Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Price Down 25%

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 194,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 33,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.09 million during the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

