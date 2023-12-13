Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.75. 364,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,077,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,576,000 after purchasing an additional 422,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 706,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

