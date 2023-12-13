Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

